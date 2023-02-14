Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Down 32.2% in January

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Qudian Trading Up 3.0 %

QD traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.36. 472,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,239. Qudian has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 570.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,257,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 129.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,499,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 846,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 673,532 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 33.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 381,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Qudian, Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

