Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Down 32.2% in January

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
QD traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.36. 472,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,239. Qudian has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter.
Qudian, Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.
