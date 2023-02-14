QUASA Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $108.12 million and approximately $117,069.24 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00043860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00217027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014111 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,930.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

