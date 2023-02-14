Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.62

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.62 and last traded at $153.36, with a volume of 111415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average is $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $96,018,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

