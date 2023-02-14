Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 344 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TM opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $190.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TM. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

