Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,640,000 after buying an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,213,000 after acquiring an additional 40,523 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

