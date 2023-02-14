Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Equinix by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,787,000 after purchasing an additional 116,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $738.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $697.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.50. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

