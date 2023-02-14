Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after buying an additional 1,158,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

