Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $415.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

