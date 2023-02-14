Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,796 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.73.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.27. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.