Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 999.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.