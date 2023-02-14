Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 300 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $145.83 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.85.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

