Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,348 shares of company stock valued at $56,215,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

