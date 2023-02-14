Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 962 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

