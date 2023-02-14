Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

