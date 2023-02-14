Qtum (QTUM) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $279.61 million and approximately $38.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00012048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.99 or 0.07017882 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00081376 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00029435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00060613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,536,017 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

