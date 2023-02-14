QCM Cayman Ltd. Sells 9,747 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

QCM Cayman Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco accounts for about 0.9% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. 8,055,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,330,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.17%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

