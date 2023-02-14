QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 39,338 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. SoFi Technologies accounts for 2.8% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $145,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 14,447,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,936,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

