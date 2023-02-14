QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $297,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. ASML makes up about 4.3% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $664.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $619.56 and its 200 day moving average is $545.86. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

