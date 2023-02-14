Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Qantas Airways Trading Up 0.8 %

QABSY stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $22.93. 19,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

