Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Viad Corp Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Viad in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VVI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Viad by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 366,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 75,788 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viad by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viad by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 991,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Viad by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Viad by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
