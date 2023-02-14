Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Sunday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $18.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Pool Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Shares of Pool stock opened at $374.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pool by 565.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,813,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.