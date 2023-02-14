PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
PureTech Health Price Performance
PTCHF remained flat at $2.92 on Tuesday. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.
PureTech Health Company Profile
