PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

PureTech Health Price Performance

PTCHF remained flat at $2.92 on Tuesday. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

PureTech Health Company Profile

Featured Stories

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

