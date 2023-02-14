Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PULM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.79. 5,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,566. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 387.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

