Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage stock opened at $302.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.