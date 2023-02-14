Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 529,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,482. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

