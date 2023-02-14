Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 529,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,482. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also

