Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $100.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $122.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

