Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$122.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $928.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,937,000 after purchasing an additional 121,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

