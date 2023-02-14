Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Down 5%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.18. 406,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,203,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $978.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

In other Proterra news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Proterra news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 11.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,328,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 431,394 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the third quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,250,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,443,000 after buying an additional 614,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

