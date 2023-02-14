Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Down 5%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.18. 406,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,203,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.
Proterra Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $978.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 11.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,328,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 431,394 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the third quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,250,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,443,000 after buying an additional 614,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
About Proterra
Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proterra (PTRA)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.