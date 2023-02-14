ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 54,856,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 126,082,281 shares.The stock last traded at $34.69 and had previously closed at $35.10.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

