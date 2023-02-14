ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 54,856,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 126,082,281 shares.The stock last traded at $34.69 and had previously closed at $35.10.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.