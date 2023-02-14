PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.54. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 380 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

PropertyGuru Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.75 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at $465,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

