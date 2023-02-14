Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.69

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.69 and last traded at $123.41, with a volume of 352594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RXDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 4.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29.
Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
