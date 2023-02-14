Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.69

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.69 and last traded at $123.41, with a volume of 352594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.