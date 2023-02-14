Prom Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00021676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $88.00 million and $1.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00030948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00044712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019717 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00220398 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.7551487 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,240,503.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

