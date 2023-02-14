Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Premier Foods Price Performance

Shares of PRRFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 9,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Premier Foods has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $8.10.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

