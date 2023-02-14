Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Premier Foods Price Performance
Shares of PRRFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 9,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Premier Foods has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $8.10.
Premier Foods Company Profile
