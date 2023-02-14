Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $191,377.87 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00430875 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,187.98 or 0.28541928 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.