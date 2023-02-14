Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSNY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,969. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.45 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

