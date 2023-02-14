Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $78.45 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $78.45 million and $5.35 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pocket Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00429199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,175.19 or 0.28430942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pocket Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pocket Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.