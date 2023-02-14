PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
PLBY Group Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of PLBY stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
