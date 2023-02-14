PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.13 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $122.22 million and $13.13 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432989 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.29 or 0.28681987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

