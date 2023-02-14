PlatinX (PTX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $188.35 Million

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 77.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $118,209.12 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00432594 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,319.29 or 0.28655824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars.

