Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in January

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Planet 13 in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $0.95 price target on the stock.

Planet 13 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PLNHF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 88,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Planet 13 has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services, and operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

