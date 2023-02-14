Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 14th

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $749.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 64.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.