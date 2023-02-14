Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,352,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 3,439,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLLIF. Morgan Stanley raised Pirelli & C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Pirelli & C. Stock Performance

PLLIF stock remained flat at $5.45 during trading on Monday. Pirelli & C. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

Pirelli & C. Company Profile

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

Featured Articles

