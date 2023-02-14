Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Shares Acquired by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 63,871 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 423,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. 81,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,079. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

