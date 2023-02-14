Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Holdings Lifted by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,180 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Photronics worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 225,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

