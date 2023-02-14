Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

