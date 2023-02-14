Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $109.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.08.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $103.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

