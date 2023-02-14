Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,858,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $245.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

