PetMed Express, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

PetMed Express has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. PetMed Express has a dividend payout ratio of 151.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.9%.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

Shares of PETS opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of PetMed Express

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 72.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 455.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 2,023.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 319.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Recommended Stories

