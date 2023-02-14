PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

PETQ opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 26.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,207,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 253,360 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 700,358 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

