PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
PETQ opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $25.40.
PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.
