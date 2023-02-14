Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after acquiring an additional 583,680 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

